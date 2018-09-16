

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Two men have been arrested in connection with a series of robberies in Brampton and Toronto over the past four months.

Peel Regional Police say the robberies, which occurred between June 14 and Sept. 10, targeted financial and retail locations in both cities.

According to police, the suspects wore disguises and were armed with handguns in each of the robberies.

The investigation, which was carried out with the assistance of the Toronto Police Service’s hold-up squad, eventually led to the arrest of two men on Sept. 14.

A .22 calibre handgun was also found in a vehicle during the apprehension of the suspects.

During the execution of a search warrant at a home connected to one of the suspects, police say they found a replica firearm, masks, and clothing specific to the robberies.

Aynla Mustafa Hassan, a 26-year-old Brampton man, is facing several charges, including 12 counts of robbery, unauthorized possession of a firearm, and wearing a disguise during the commission of an offence.

Toronto resident Mossab Abdelrahim, 25, has been charged with careless storage of a firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm, and unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon.

Anyone with information about the robberies is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.