Two men who allegedly tried to sell illegally imported guns from the U.S. in Canada are facing charges in York Region.

In a news release issued Friday, York Regional Police said investigators with their Guns, Gangs and Drug Enforcement Unit (GGDEU) began a firearm trafficking investigation in June.

Over the course of five months, police said, investigators identified Jamai Derrick, 21, of Markham, and Shota Makharashvili, 26, Toronto, as the suspects involved.

Investigators say Derrick and Makharashvili were offering to sell the guns, illegally imported from the U.S., in Canada.

The suspects also indicated they had a “variety” of firearms for sale, police alleged.

Following the investigation, two illegal handguns, ammunition, and a “quantity” of Xanax pills were seized, according to police.

Derrick and Makharashvili are both facing nine firearms and drug trafficking charges each.

“York Regional Police recognizes the devastating impact that illegal guns have on the communities we serve,” police said in a news release. “Our members are committed to combating this type of crime and taking illegal guns off our streets through the guns, gangs and violence reduction strategy.“

Police are asking anyone with information about the investigation to contact the GGDEU at 1-866 894-5423, ext. 7817. Anonymous tips cans also be made through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.1800tips.com.