

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





Two men have been charged after a 69-year-old woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries caused by “severe neglect,” police said.

On Wednesday, York Regional Police were called to a home located on Warden Avenue in the Town of Georgina for concerns regarding the medical condition of a woman and the state of the residence.

Upon arrival at the home, officers said they transported the woman to hospital in life-threatening condition.

Emergency crews, including Georgina Fire, were called in to inspect the home for hazardous materials, investigators said.

Two men were arrested at the residence after the hospital told police that the woman’s injuries were “caused by severe neglect.”

Officers said the woman’s condition has since improved.

A 71-year-old and a 37-year-old man have each been charged with failure to provide the necessaries of life in connection with the incident. The accused have not been named by police in an effort to protect the victim’s identity.

The pair has been taken into custody and is scheduled to attend a bail hearing on Friday.