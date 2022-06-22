Peel Regional Police say they have laid charges against two teens and are seeking a third suspect in connection with a Brampton shooting that sent a 20-year-old man to hospital earlier this week.

Officers responded to reports of gunfire the area of Sandalwood Parkway and Chinguacousy Road just after 11 p.m. on June 20.

When they arrived they found a 20-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. He survived and was transported to a trauma centre where he remains in stable condition.

Police said Wednesday that they have since arrested two suspects in connection with the shooting.

Investigators said 18-year-old Alexander Maharaj has been charged with accessory after the fact to commit an indictable offence and attempted murder using a firearm.

Rithushan Kumarathasan has been charged with accessory after the fact to commit an indictable offence.

A third suspect, identified as 20-year-old Harnoor Thind, is still being sought by police. They are urging him to speak with a lawyer and turn himself in.

All three men are from Brampton.

Police are asking anyone with further information to get in touch with investigators.