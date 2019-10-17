

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Two men have been charged with attempted murder after a 22-year-old woman was shot and critically injured outside a Mississauga apartment tower last fall.

On Nov. 23, 2018, at about 2:30 p.m., the 22-year-old female victim was struck by gunfire outside an apartment at Battleford Road and Glen Erin Drive.

She was rushed to a hospital trauma centre in life-threatening condition but has since recovered.

After a lengthy investigation, two suspects were identified and the first one, a 25-year-old man of no fixed address, was taken into custody on Sunday.

He was charged with one count of attempted murder and several firearms offences.

A second suspect, identified only as a 30-year-old man from Mississauga, was charged with attempted murder.

Both were held in custody for bail hearings at the Brampton courthouse.