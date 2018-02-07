

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Two men facing street racing-related charges in connection with a Mississauga crash that claimed the life of a 19-year-old woman have been granted bail.

Muhammad Khan, 20, and Hashim Khan, 22, were both released into the custody of their family members following a court appearance in Brampton on Wednesday morning.

The men, who are not related, are facing a combined 16 offences, including dangerous driving causing death by street racing and criminal negligence causing death by street racing.

Both suspects were among a group of seven young people that left a Mississauga restaurant at around 11 p.m. Monday and got into two separate vehicles, according to police.

It is alleged that both vehicles proceeded to travel at a high rate of speed along Eglinton Avenue East before coming into contact with each other as they approached Mavis Road. One of the vehicles then lost control and slammed into a light pole.

The rear passenger in that vehicle, 19-year-old Rabab Arshad, was the owner of one of the vehicles but wasn’t driving at the time of the crash. She was subsequently ejected and pronounced dead on scene. Police say that another occupant of the vehicle was taken to a trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries while the driver was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Arshad was in the human resources program at York University.

Her uncle told CP24 on Tuesday that she had been studying for an exam earlier in the night and let a friend drive her vehicle because she was too tired.