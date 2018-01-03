

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Two men are facing charges after police raided a marijuana dispensary in downtown Toronto.

Police say they searched the Georgia Peach Dispensary on Tuesday and seized close to seven kilograms of loose marijuana as well as quantities of pre-rolled joints, edibles and other drug products.

Police say they also seized more than $4,000.

A 49-year-old man from Hamilton and a 24-year-old man from Toronto are each charged with drug possession, possession for the purpose of trafficking, and possession of the proceeds of crime.

They are due to appear in court on Feb. 13.