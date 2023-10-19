Two men are facing charges in connection with an alleged home renovation scam in the Etobicoke area.

Toronto police said on Thursday that between June and October, two men went door-to-door to speak to homeowners about exterior home renovations.

Using the company name “Town and Country Paving,” the two men allegedly gave false advice to homeowners regarding issues with their property.

They would then ask for a deposit for the renovations and refused to complete the job once additional payments were made, police said.

The men would allegedly leave with the job unfinished and properties damaged.

On Thursday, police announced they had arrested two suspects from Milton, 30-year-old Dominic Ward and 23-year-old John Ward.

They have been charged with two counts of fraud over $5,000, one count of mischief/damage to property not exceeding $5,000, mischief over $5,000 and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

Police have released photos of the men as investigators believe there may be more victims.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-2204 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.