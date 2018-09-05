

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Two men have been arrested in connection with a stabbing on a streetcar in the city’s downtown core this past weekend.

The stabbing took place on the 510 Spadina streetcar at around 3:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Police say that the suspects boarded the northbound streetcar near Spadina Avenue and King Street and became involved in an altercation with another man.

They say that the 24-year-old victim was then stabbed before exiting the streetcar in the vicinity of Spadina Avenue and Queen Street West.

He was subsequently taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, though his current condition is not known.

One day following the stabbing, police did release surveillance camera images of two suspects in the case who they described as “armed and dangerous.

In a news release issued Wednesday, police said that they have now apprehended the two wanted parties.

Gumercindo Diaz, 22, of Toronto, is charged with assault and attempted murder while Emanuel Ortez-Escobar, 23, of Toronto, is charged with attempted murder, assault with a weapon and weapons dangerous.