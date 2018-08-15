

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Two Ontario men have been charged with murder in connection with the disappearance of a 54-year-old Mississauga man late last year.

David Fiedler was last seen on Dec. 2, 2017.

On Dec. 7, Peel Regional Police said they had found his vehicle, a 1982 Dodge van, unoccupied in the area of Confederation Parkway and Queensway West.

Police said the circumstances surrounding the disappearance were “concerning.”

Police announced Wednesday that on Aug. 14, two men were arrested in connection with the investigation into Fiedler’s disappearance. Police would not say whether Fiedler knew the men.

Hamilton man Marko Tubic, 41, and Bracebridge man Jeff Caissey, 45, have both been charged with first-degree murder.

Police told CP24.com that Fiedler’s remains have not yet been located. They would not say what evidence led them to lay the murder charges.

Both of the accused were scheduled to make a court appearance in Brampton Wednesday morning.