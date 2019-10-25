

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





Two men have been charged in the murder of a 17-year-old teenage boy who was shot and killed in Vaughan in August.

York Regional Police said officers were called to a local hospital around 2 a.m. on Aug. 10 after a male victim showed up suffering from a gunshot wound.

Based on information gathered, investigators said they determined the shooting happened around 1:45 a.m. following an altercation outside a residence near Cranston Park Avenue and Ridgeway Court.

The victim, who was identified as Azando Fearon, died of his injuries in hospital, police said.

As a result of warrants executed by investigators in Toronto and Vaughan, two 18-year-old men were arrested.

Babatunji Fasoranti from Vaughan and Jahvon Powell from Toronto are each facing second-degree murder.

Police said Fasoranti has been held in custody and will appear in a Newmarket court on Nov. 22.

Powell, who has also been held in custody, is scheduled to appear in court Jan. 19.

Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact the Homicide Unit or Crime Stoppers.