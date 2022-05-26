Two men critically injured after head-on collision in Toronto
Two men have serious injuries following a crash in Toronto Wednesday night.
Share:
Published Thursday, May 26, 2022 7:43AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, May 26, 2022 8:08AM EDT
Two men have critical injuries following a head-on collision in Toronto Wednesday evening.
At around 11:10 p.m., police responded to a collision on Lake Shore Boulevard West, near British Columbia Road.
Police say a vehicle was travelling east on Lake Shore Boulevard at a high rate of speed, lost control and collided with a vehicle travelling westbound.
Toronto paramedics said two patients had to be extricated from the vehicles.
Police said both adult male victims were transported to hospital in life-threatening condition.
Lakeshore Boulevard is closed in both directions between British Columbia Road and Ontario Drive.