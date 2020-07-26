

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Two men were injured, one critically, after they were shot in Toronto's East York area on Sunday morning, Toronto paramedics said.

Emergency crews were called to a stretch of Dawes Road, between Halsey Avenue and Donora Drive, at 1:47 a.m. for report of shot fired.

Police said they arrived to find two men in their 20s suffering from gunshot wounds.

Paramedics said both were rushed to St. Michael's Hospital for treatment.

Police later said both victims were in life-threatening condition in hospital.

Investigators say they are looking for three armed suspects.