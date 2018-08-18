

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Two men are in life-threatening condition after they were stabbed outside Sherway Gardens Mall on Saturday night.

Toronto police said they were called to an area near the mall, in the Queensway Avenue and The West Mall just before 10 p.m. for a report of a stabbing.

They arrived with paramedics to find two men in life-threatening condition. A third victim, described by police as a 15-year-old boy, was later found with non-life-threatening injuries.

A witness told CP24 he was near the mall when he and others started to hear screams and then two men approached them, bleeding profusely.

Some witnesses began performing CPR on one of the men while paramedics made their way to the scene.

All three victims were rushed to hospital via ambulance emergency run.