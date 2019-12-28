

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Two men are dead after an altercation inside a Mississauga apartment building.

Police were called to the address near The Collegeway and Winston Churchill Boulevard just before 1 a.m. for a disturbance call.

Once on scene they located the two males with stab wounds somewhere outside of the apartment unit, where the altercation is believed to have taken place.

One of them was pronounced dead on scene while the other was taken to hospital, where he was subsequently pronounced dead.

Police say that they are not looking for any outstanding suspects in the case. .

“It is our understanding at this time that an altercation took place between both males and was not necessarily an attack on one male,” Const. Sarah Patten told reporters at the scene. “We believe it was an isolated incident between both males.”

Patten said that right now police are investigating the incident as a double homicide.

She said that one of the victims was in his late 20s while the other was in his 40s.

Both males were known to each other but were not related, Patten said.

At this time it is unclear whether the males lived in the building.

“Officers will be canvassing the area for video surveillance and for any other witnesses, so we are waiting to gather all that evidence” Patten said. “Our homicide bureau has carriage of it (the investigation) at this time.”