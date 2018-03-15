

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police say two men are facing a total of 57 charges in connection with a series of robberies targeting Subway restaurant locations in Toronto and Peel Region.

Investigators allege that between February 18 and March 13, 16 fast-food restaurants were robbed and Subway was the primary target.

According to police, nine of the robberies occurred in the west end of Toronto and seven occurred in Peel Region.

Police allege that in each instance, a man would enter the restaurant and disguise his identity by tying his hood close around his face and wearing glasses.

In some cases, police said the man would pose as a customer, asking to buy something but would later demand cash, put his hand in his pocket, and display a firearm.

Police also said that on more than one occasion, the man walked behind the counter and removed cash from the till.

Police allege that a second man participated in three of the robberies.

On Tuesday, two men were arrested in connection with the case, which police have dubbed the “Subway Bandit” investigation.

During the arrests, police said a replica firearm was seized.

Egal Wais, a 21-year-old Toronto man, has been charged with 16 counts of robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, 16 counts of using an imitation firearm to commit and indictable offence, and 16 counts of disguise with intent.

The second suspect, identified by police as Yosef Ali, a 24-year-old Toronto resident, has been charged with three counts of robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, three counts of using an imitation firearm to commit and indictable offence, and disguise with intent.

They are scheduled to appear in court on April 19.