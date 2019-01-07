

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Toronto police have charged two men who were taken into custody yesterday in connection with a daylight shooting in The Beach.

The shooting happened in the area of Woodbine Avenue and Kingston Road.

Police said the two male victims were inside an Audi while stopped at a red light when they were approached from behind by a black Mercedes.

The Mercedes came to a stop behind the Audi before a male suspect got out of the vehicle and approached the Audi on the passenger side. Investigators said the suspect was allegedly armed with a gun and began shooting inside the vehicle, striking both victims.

The suspect then fled the scene by running south of Kingston Road into a residential area.

Another suspect, who was operating the Mercedes, fled northbound on Woodbine Avenue and later became involved in a crash on Queen Street East. At the time of the collision, four males then got out of the Mercedes and ran in an unknown direction, according to police.

The victims continued driving to the area of Woodbine Avenue and Queen Street East, where they got out of their vehicle and entered a business to seek help.

Police responded to that area at around 2:30 p.m. and the two males were taken to hospital with gunshot wounds.

Two suspects were arrested a short time later. Three firearms were also recovered in relation to the incident, police said.

Police said Monday that there is still no information about the motive for the shooting.

“At this time we don’t have confirmed information as to what relationship, if any, or if either victims or suspects are known to each other,” Toronto police spokesperson Katrina Arrogante told CP24. “This is still an ongoing investigation.”

Arrogante said the two suspects made a court appearance this morning.

“The two males that were taken into custody yesterday appeared in court at 9:30 today to face their charges,” she said.

Ajmain Rahman, 21, and Sendia Rodrigues, 22, have both been charged with attempted murder and unauthorized possession of a firearm. Rodrigues is facing an additional charge of failing to comply with probation.

Police said Monday that they don’t believe there are any outstanding suspects in the case.