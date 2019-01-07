

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Toronto police have charged two men who were taken into custody yesterday in connection with a daylight shooting in The Beaches.

The shooting happened in the area of Woodbine Avenue and Kingston Road. Police said Sunday that the evidence indicates that the two male victims were shot in a vehicle they were travelling in.

The victims continued driving to the area of Woodbine Avenue and Queen Street East, where they got out of their vehicle and entered a business to seek help.

Police responded to that area at around 2:30 p.m. and the two males were taken to hospital with gunshot wounds.

Two suspects were arrested a short time later. Three firearms were also recovered in relation to the incident, police said.

Police said Monday that there is still no information about the motive for the shooting.

“At this time we don’t have confirmed information as to what relationship, if any, or if either victims or suspects are known to each other,” Toronto police spokesperson Katrina Arrogante told CP24. “This is still an ongoing investigation.”

Arrogante said the two suspects made a court appearance this morning.

“The two males that were taken into custody yesterday appeared in court at 9:30 today to face their charges,” she said.

Rahman Ajmain, 21, and Sendia Rodrigues, 22, have both been charged with attempted murder and unauthorized possession of a firearm. Rodrigues is facing an additional charge of failing to comply with probation.

Police said Monday that they don’t believe there are any outstanding suspects in the case.