

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Two men are facing a combined 16 charges following a deadly crash in Mississauga that police say appears to have been caused by street racing.

Police say a group of seven young people left a Mississauga restaurant at around 11 p.m. Monday and got into two separate vehicles – a Mitsubishi Eclipse and a Ford Fusion.

According to police, both vehicles proceeded to travel at a high rate of speed along Eglinton Avenue East before coming into “slight contact” with each other as they approached Mavis Road.

The Mitsubishi Eclipse then lost control and slammed into a light pole.

A 19-year-old passenger of the vehicle, Rabab Arshad, was subsequently ejected and pronounced dead on scene. Police say that another occupant of the vehicle was taken to a trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries while the driver was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The occupants of the Ford Fusion were not injured.

Family members of the victim confirmed to CP24 that Arshad, who was in the human resources program at York University, was the owner of the Mitsubishi.

Her uncle said she had been studying for an exam earlier in the night and let a friend drive her vehicle because she was too tired.

He said she had spoken to her mother just minutes before the crash to say she would be home soon.

Police confirmed Tuesday morning that two people are in custody in connection with the deadly crash, including the 22-year-old driver of the Mitsubishi.

Muhammad Khan and Hashim Khan are both facing eight charges, including dangerous driving causing death by street racing and criminal negligence causing death by street racing.

The pair appeared in court in Brampton on Wednesday.

Investigators with the major collision bureau, meanwhile, were on scene early Tuesday morning to try to piece together exactly what happened.

“We are looking for anyone who may have information about this incident,” Const. Iryna Yashnyk told CP24 at the scene.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has dash camera footage from the area is asked to contact Peel Regional Police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.