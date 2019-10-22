

Lexy Benedict, CP24.com





Police have arrested and charged two Mississauga men for numerous firearm-related offences after officers were called in to investigate a threat over the weekend.

Officers were called to the area of Lakeshore Road East and Elizabeth Street on Oct.20 at 1:40 a.m., for reports of a man making threats.

The suspect and an associate of his were identified by police and arrested. During the investigation a loaded 9 mm handgun was found, police said.

A19-year-old and a 20-year-old -- both residents of Mississauga -- have now been charged with a list of offences, including carryinga concealed weapon.

Both men appeared at the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton on Oct. 20 for a bail hearing.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact investigators at the 12 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau at (905)-453-3311.