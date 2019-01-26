

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Two men are dead after a shooting inside a Vaughan banquet hall early Saturday morning.

Police say that they were called to the Dream Palace Banquet Hall and Restaurant near Keele Street and Rivermede Road for a reported shooting at around 4:15 a.m.

Once on scene, police say that officers located two victims. One of the victims was found deceased inside the banquet hall and the other was found with life-threatening injuries outside. He was rushed to a trauma centre but was subsequently pronounced dead.

Police say that they are unsure what led up to the shooting and are looking to speak with anyone who may have left the scene without speaking to investigators.

“When our officers arrived their attention was focused on locating the injured people, so if people were here and left the area we really are hoping those individuals give us a call,” Const. Andy Pattenden told CP24 at the scene on Saturday morning.

Large perimeter outside banquet hall

Pattenden said that both victims are believed to be men in their 20s, though he said that it is “too early” to tell whether they were known to each other.

As part of the ongoing investigation, a larger perimeter has been set up around the banquet hall and Pattenden said that forensic officers will likely be processing the scene all day.

He said that investigators will also be reaching out to nearby business in the hopes of obtaining surveillance camera footage that could help them identify the suspect or suspects.

“There is a lot of businesses in this area here and as I look around I see a lot of cameras so that is going to be great evidence,” he said. “If you do happen to have a business in this area and you have cameras contact our investigators. “

No information has been released about potential suspects at this point.

Rivermede Road was closed in both directions between Keele Street and Bowes Road but has since reopened.