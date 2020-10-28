Two men have serious injuries after car crashes into ravine on Don Valley Parkway
Two men have serious injuries after a car crashed into a ravine on the Don Valley Parkway Wednesday afternoon.
Published Wednesday, October 28, 2020 2:21PM EDT
Two men are in hospital with serious injuries after a car slammed into a ravine on the Don valley Parkway, according to Toronto paramedics.
Toronto police responded to reports of a collision on the Don Valley Parkway at Don Mills Road Wednesday afternoon.
A car reportedly hit a guard rail and then crashed into a ravine just north of the Bayview/Bloor Street exit.
Paramedics say two adult males were transported to a trauma centre with serious non-life threatening injuries.
The area of Don Valley Parkway South and Don Mills Road is closed as police investigate.