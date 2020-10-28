Two men are in hospital with serious injuries after a car slammed into a ravine on the Don valley Parkway, according to Toronto paramedics.

Toronto police responded to reports of a collision on the Don Valley Parkway at Don Mills Road Wednesday afternoon.

A car reportedly hit a guard rail and then crashed into a ravine just north of the Bayview/Bloor Street exit.

Paramedics say two adult males were transported to a trauma centre with serious non-life threatening injuries.

The area of Don Valley Parkway South and Don Mills Road is closed as police investigate.