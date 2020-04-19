

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Two men were taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries after two separate stabbings in the Cabbagetown and Fairbank neighbourhoods overnight.

The first incident happened near Sherbourne and Dundas streets at around 12:20 a.m.

Reports from the scene suggest that the victim was on a sidewalk on the east side of Sherbourne Street just south of Dundas when he was attacked.

Those same reports suggest that the victim was stabbed in the back and was having difficulty breathing at the scene.

Police say that one person was taken into custody at the scene, however it unclear what charges they may face.

The second stabbing happened near Caledonia Road and Eglinton Avenue at around 5:30 a.m.

A single suspect remains outstanding and police say that their investigation is ongoing.

The two incidents are not believed to be related.