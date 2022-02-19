Two men injured after crash involving snow clearing tractor in Mississauga
Police are investigating after a collision involving a snow clearing tractor left two men injured in Mississauga Saturday morning.
Peel police responded to a crash between a snow clearing tractor and a pickup truck in the area of Airport Road and Thamesgate Drive, at around 6:20 a.m.
The tractor operator was rushed to a trauma centre with a non-life threatening head injury, according to police.
The pickup truck driver was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries, Peel paramedics said.
Airport Road is closed from Slough Street to Thamesgate Drive for an investigation.