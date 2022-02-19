Two men have injuries following a collision involving a snow clearing tractor in Mississauga Saturday morning.

Peel police responded to a crash between a snow clearing tractor and a pickup truck in the area of Airport Road and Thamesgate Drive, at around 6:20 a.m.

The tractor operator was rushed to a trauma centre with a non-life threatening head injury, according to police.

The pickup truck driver was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries, Peel paramedics said.

Airport Road is closed from Slough Street to Thamesgate Drive for an investigation.