

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





Two men have been injured after a shooting in Lawrence Heights.

Emergency crews were called to a gas station in the area of Dufferin Street and Glen Belle Crescent, north of Ranee Avenue, just after 11 p.m.

Police said two men were reportedly shooting at each other inside the gas station.

When officers arrived, they located two male victims with injuries. The extent of their injuries are unknown.

Police are investigating.

More to come.