

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





Two men have been injured after a shooting in North York.

It happened around 2:45 p.m. in a building at Tree Sparroway, near Leslie Street and Finch Avenue.

Police said the two victims, who suffered gunshot wound in the leg, have been taken to a hospital

No suspect information have been released.

Duty Insp. Norm Proctor said the shooting has "earmarks of gang activity" and a particular unit in the building was "targeted."

Proctor said the victims were in front of the unit when the shooting occurred.

police have recovered 10 shell casings in the area.

"We're canvassing residents in the area to try to find out exactly what transpired," said Proctor.

He said they are lucky nobody else was injured given it happened in the afternoon with people and children around.

"It's completely reckless," said Proctor.

He said police are seeing "a spike in gang activity"

This is the second shooting of the day.

A 46-year-old Toronto man was shot and killed in the area of Weston Road and Toryork Driver around 5 a.m.

Police said there's no indication so far as to whether it is connected to other recent shootings in the area.

According to Toronto police data, as of Aug. 18, there have been 274 shootings this year with 39 incidents happening this month.

At least 21 people have been killed and 134 have been injured in shootings this year.

In 2018, there was a total of 428 shootings that left 51 people dead.