

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Two men were rushed to a trauma centre last night after a shooting in St. James Town.

Gunfire rang out on Bleecker Street, near Sherbourne and Bloor streets, at around 11 p.m.

Police say two men, who are both believed to be in their 20s, were injured in the shooting.

One victim was shot multiple times, while the second male suffered a single gunshot wound.

Both men are believed to be in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have not released any information on possible suspects.