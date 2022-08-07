Two men injured in separate overnight shootings in Etobicoke, Scarborough
Sunday, August 7, 2022
Toronto police say they are investigating two separate shootings in the wee hours of Sunday morning that sent two men to hospital.
The first incident occurred sometime before 12:43 a.m. near the corner of Sherway Drive and The West Mall in Etobicoke.
Police said they were called to the area for the sound of gunshots and arrived to find a man suffering from a single gunshot wound.
He was taken to hospital in non-life-threatening condition.
More than three hours later, police said they were called to the corner of Morningside and Sheppard avenues in Scarborough for a shooting.
A short time after 3:03 a.m., a man suffering at least one gunshot wound turned up at hospital.
Investigators say a number of vehicles were seen speeding away from the intersection prior to police arriving.