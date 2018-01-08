

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Two men were injured by gunfire after shots were fired at Lawrence Square Shopping Centre Monday.

Multiple shots rang out at the busy shopping centre near Lawrence Avenue West and Allen Road shortly before 3:30 p.m.

Toronto police said a male discharged multiple rounds near the north entrance of the mall before getting into the rear of a vehicle that appeared to be waiting. The vehicle then went north on Blossomfield Road before heading off in an unknown direction.

First responders initially gave conflicting reports about the number of victims, but police later clarified that two people were injured.

One man was discovered at the scene with a gunshot wound, police said. Another victim – a 27-year-old man – was found at a nearby address suffering from a gunshot wound, Toronto Paramedic Services said. None of the injuries are believed to be life-threatening, police said.

Speaking with reporters outside the mall, Sgt. Stephen Carmichael called the shooting “a heinous act” because it took place in a busy, public space.

“There were a lot of people just doing their shopping and it’s just unfortunate this type of violence has to take place,” he said.

Carmichael said the two victims are not cooperating with police.

“There is a white four-door sedan we are trying to identify that appeared to be waiting for the male person of interest,” he said.

Police said they will be poring over security camera footage from the mall to try and learn more about what happened.

“There’s video surrounding this entire place. We have awesome video,” Carmichael said.

This is the second violent incident to strike the area in less than 24 hours. On Sunday night, a male victim was stabbed on board a subway train at Lawrence West Station. He was taken to hospital with serious injuries, but is expected to survive.

Part of the busy mall remains shut down as police gather evidence at the scene.