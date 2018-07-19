

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Two people are in stable condition in hospital this morning after an incident outside a Tim Hortons in Richmond Hill on Wednesday night.

It happened shortly before 9:30 p.m. in the area of Bayview Avenue and Highway 7.

Police say they responded to the area for a weapons call and when they arrived, two men were found suffering from injuries.

Both men were taken to hospital for treatment.

Police would not say how the men sustained their injuries.

Investigators have not released a suspect description and say it is unclear if the victims knew the perpetrator.