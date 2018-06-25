

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





Two men killed in an Etobicoke shooting over the weekend have been identified by police.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Lightwood Drive and Sanagan Road at around 2 a.m. on Sunday for a reported shooting inside a nearby home.

According to police, two suspects knocked on the door of the home before one of the male victims answered. Officers said shots were fired as soon as the door was opened.

Patrick McKenna, 20, and Dalbert Allison, 40, were pronounced dead at the scene, Toronto police said. Both victims were residents of Toronto.

The relationship between the two men is not known at this time.

Officers have described the first suspect as a male who was last seen wearing a black top and red track pants with his face concealed by either a mask or a hood. Police have not provided a description for the second suspect.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact investigators at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).