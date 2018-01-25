

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





Two men were transported to hospital after being rescued from a tanker truck in Hamilton on Thursday evening.

The industrial accident took place at the Ontario Tank Wash on Eastport Boulevard at around 5:30 p.m.

Emergency crews arrived on scene to rescue the two male victims.

Paramedics said a man believed to be in his 30s was taken to hospital without vital signs and a 23-year-old man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after the incident.

The ministry of labour has been notified.