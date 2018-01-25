Two men rescued from tanker truck in Hamilton
Emergency crews are seen on scene at an industrial accident in Hamilton.
Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com
Published Thursday, January 25, 2018 11:18PM EST
Two men were transported to hospital after being rescued from a tanker truck in Hamilton on Thursday evening.
The industrial accident took place at the Ontario Tank Wash on Eastport Boulevard at around 5:30 p.m.
Emergency crews arrived on scene to rescue the two male victims.
Paramedics said a man believed to be in his 30s was taken to hospital without vital signs and a 23-year-old man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after the incident.
The ministry of labour has been notified.