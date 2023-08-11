Two men have been rushed to hospital – one of them with critical injuries – after being found wounded in the Fort York area downtown.

Toronto police said two males were found with serious injuries at Lake Shore Boulevard West and Bathurst Street at around 8:48 a.m.

One of the men had no vital signs and officers worked to revive him after arriving on-scene.

Toronto Paramedic Services said they transported two men to a trauma centre. One of them, a man in his 20s, had life-threatening injuries. The other man, in his 30s, had serious injuries.

It is not yet clear how the men were injured.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact investigators.

The southbound lanes of Bathurst Street are blocked at Lake Shore Boulevard as police investigate.