

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Two men were taken to hospital with serious injuries after the vehicle they were travelling in flipped over in Scarborough’s L’Amoreaux neighbourhood Monday night.

It happened in the area of Finch Avenue and Bridletowne Circle, west of Warden Avenue, at around 9:20 p.m.

Reports from the scene indicated the vehicle rolled over three times before coming to rest, Toronto police said.

Toronto Paramedic Services said they transported two men with serious injuries. One of them was taken to a trauma centre while the other was transported to a local hospital. One of the men reportedly suffered a head injury. None of the injuries were life-threatening, paramedics said.

It's not yet clear what caused the vehicle to flip over.

Police are investigating the collision.