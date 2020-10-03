Two men have been transported to hospital in serious condition following a shooting in Downsview early this morning.

Paramedics were called to Skipton Court, in the area of Keele Street and Sheppard Avenue, at around 5:15 a.m. for reports of a shooting at an apartment building.

When they arrived on scene, they located two men suffering from serious injuries.

They were transported to hospital for treatment.

Police have not released any information about the incident.