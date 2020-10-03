Two men seriously injured after shooting at Downsview apartment
An ambulance is shown in a file photo. (CP24)
Published Saturday, October 3, 2020 6:14AM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, October 3, 2020 6:37AM EDT
Two men have been transported to hospital in serious condition following a shooting in Downsview early this morning.
Paramedics were called to Skipton Court, in the area of Keele Street and Sheppard Avenue, at around 5:15 a.m. for reports of a shooting at an apartment building.
When they arrived on scene, they located two men suffering from serious injuries.
They were transported to hospital for treatment.
Police have not released any information about the incident.