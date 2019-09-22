Two men seriously injured following a fight in Weston
Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com
Published Sunday, September 22, 2019 9:13PM EDT
Two people have been taken to hospital after a fight in Weston.
It happened in the area of Weston Road and Victoria Avenue, south of Lawrence Avenue West, just after 8:00 p.m.
Police said two men were fighting when one of them was knocked to the ground. It is alleged that the other man continued to attack.
Toronto paramedics said they have rushed two men to a hospital both with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Roads in the area are closed for police investigation.