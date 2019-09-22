

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





Two people have been taken to hospital after a fight in Weston.

It happened in the area of Weston Road and Victoria Avenue, south of Lawrence Avenue West, just after 8:00 p.m.

Police said two men were fighting when one of them was knocked to the ground. It is alleged that the other man continued to attack.

Toronto paramedics said they have rushed two men to a hospital both with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Roads in the area are closed for police investigation.