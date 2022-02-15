Two men seriously injured in Barrie shooting
Published Tuesday, February 15, 2022 10:43PM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, February 15, 2022 10:43PM EST
Two men believed to be in their 20s were transported to hospital with serious injuries following a shooting in Barrie Tuesday evening.
Barrie Police said the shooting happened in the area of Bayfield and Grove streets around 5 p.m.
Paramedics said one person sustained life-threatening injuries while the other sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Both victims are males believe to be in their 20s, County of Simcoe Paramedic Services said.
Ornge Air Ambulance said they airlifted one person to a trauma centre in Toronto.
There is no word so far about possible suspects.