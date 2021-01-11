Two men are in hospital in serious condition after they were both stabbed in Brampton early on Monday morning.

Peel Regional Police say they were originally called to Semley Street and Durango Drive, near James Potter Road, at 12:30 a.m. for a stabbing.

They arrived there to find one man suffering from multiple stab wounds.

Duty Insp. Steven Duivesteyn said that man was taken to a hospital trauma centre in serious condition.

Six minutes later, Duivesteyn said police received a second call for a stabbing at Gillingham Drive and Bovaird Drive West where they found a second man suffering from stab wounds.

He was taken to hospital in critical condition but his condition later improved to serious.

“Our investigators are on scene trying to determine why two persons receiving stab wounds tonight and trying to determine whether there’s a relationship between the two victims,” Duivesteyn said.

No suspect information was made available.