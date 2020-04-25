Two men have been seriously injured in a two-vehicle collision in Etobicoke on Saturday evening.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Kipling Avenue and Dixon Road at around 6:10 p.m. for reports of a crash.

Toronto paramedics said they rushed two men to a trauma centre in serious condition.

Two other people were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The cause of the collision is unknown.

Police said the intersection is closed for investigation.