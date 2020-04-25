Two men seriously injured in collision in Etobicoke
Published Saturday, April 25, 2020 7:20PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, April 25, 2020 7:22PM EDT
Two men have been seriously injured in a two-vehicle collision in Etobicoke on Saturday evening.
Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Kipling Avenue and Dixon Road at around 6:10 p.m. for reports of a crash.
Toronto paramedics said they rushed two men to a trauma centre in serious condition.
Two other people were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.
The cause of the collision is unknown.
Police said the intersection is closed for investigation.