

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Two men were seriously injured after shots were fired in a normally quiet Brampton neighbourhood Monday.

It happened near Pluto Drive and Simmons Boulevard, in the area of Bovaird Drive East and Kennedy Boulevard.

Neighbours said they heard eight to ten shots go off at around 2 p.m.

Peel Regional Police said two Brampton men – a 28-year-old and a 32-year-old – were injured in the shooting and attended a local hospital. Police later said both men are in stable condition and their injuries are not considered life-threatening.

K9 and tactical units searched the area for suspects, but there have been no arrests so far.

The shooting, the second in the area in several weeks, has left residents rattled and concerned.

“Around 2 p.m. I was sitting on my balcony and I saw a four-door grey car sitting parked across the street facing in the wrong direction,” one woman told CP24. “As soon as I went inside I heard multiple gunshots and I checked out my window hoping it was fireworks, but it wasn’t.”

Another man said he was working on a car with his father when the sound of gunshots rang out.

“My dad and I were just doing some work on the car and at about two o’clock we heard eight to 10 gunshots go off,” Rupansh Dhawan told CP24. “It was at that moment we went inside the house. While we were in the house we saw a grey car just speed by. It was probably going 100 kilometres or so and it was a scary sight, it really was a scary sight.

He said the recent violence in the family-oriented neighbourhood is a concern.

“This is usually a very safe neighbourhood,” Dhawan said. “I grew up here, spent the past 10 years here. It’s always been quiet – it’s a family neighbourhood. But to see the spike in violence over the past year – it’s sad.”

Police are appealing to any witnesses to come forward to speak with investigators.