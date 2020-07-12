Two men are in serious condition in hospital after a shooting on a residential street in Toronto’s Junction Triangle neighbourhood on Sunday morning.

Toronto police say they were called to Campbell Avenue, north of Bloor Street West, at about 4 a.m. for reports of a shooting.



Paramedics said they arrived to find two men in serious condition.

They were rushed to Sunnybrook Hospital for treatment.

Footage from the scene showed approximately 10 evidence markers on the street with numerous people standing outside nearby homes.

No suspect information was made available.