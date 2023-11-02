Two men were taken to hospital following a shooting at a pub in the Eglington East area in Scarborough overnight.

Police and paramedics responded to a plaza in the area of Brimley Road and Eglinton Avenue East shortly before 1 a.m.

It’s not clear exactly where the shooting took place, but there was a heavy police presence outside the Oxford Pub and Restaurant, which was cordoned off with police tape.

Toronto Paramedic Services said they transported two men in their 20s to a trauma centre in serious condition.

A third victim who was grazed by a bullet was located with minor injuries, police said.

Officers remained outside the pub Thursday morning to hold the scene. Police could be seen towing away a black SUV from the parking lot, though it’s not clear what relationship the vehicle may have had to the incident.

Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to reach out to investigators.