Two men are dead after shots were fired in Brampton early Sunday morning.

Peel Regional Police say they were called to an address on Gateway Boulevard, near Queen Street East at 2:01 a.m. for reports of shots fired.

They arrived to find two men suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

One was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was rushed to hospital but later pronounced dead.

Police say there are a large number of officers at the scene, including homicide detectives.

No suspect information was immediately available.