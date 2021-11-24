Two men are in serious but stable condition in hospital after they were shot near the grounds of Toronto’s Centre for Addiction and Mental Health early on Wednesday morning.

Toronto paramedics say they were called to the northwest corner of Queen Street West and Dovercourt Road at 3:29 a.m. Wednesday for reports of multiple people injured by gunfire.

They arrived to find to men suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both victims were reportedly shot in the leg.

They were taken to a hospital trauma centre where they remain in stable condition.

Police did not provide any suspect information.

Queen Street West was closed in both directions between Lisgar and Brookfield streets to allow for an investigation.