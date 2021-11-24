Two men are in serious but stable condition in hospital after they were shot near the grounds of Toronto’s Centre for Addiction and Mental Health early on Wednesday morning.

Toronto paramedics say they were called to the northwest corner of Queen Street West and Dovercourt Road at 3:29 a.m. Wednesday for reports of multiple people injured by gunfire.

Several witnesses told police they saw an exchange of gunfire between the victims and the suspects.

They arrived to find to men suffering from gunshot wounds.

One victim was struck in the leg and another was hit in the abdomen. One man was found at the initial scene while the second victim was found near Ossington Avenue.

They were taken to a hospital trauma centre where they remain in stable condition.

Police said the suspects may have fled the scene in a white sedan.

A witness told CP24 he heard as many as 20 gunshots, and initially mistook them for fireworks.

Queen Street West was closed in both directions between Lisgar and Brookfield streets to allow for an investigation.