Two men shot in the leg near Leslie and Finch: police
Toronto police say they are investigating a shooting near Leslie and Finch. (CP24)
Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com
Published Sunday, August 25, 2019 3:19PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, August 25, 2019 4:07PM EDT
Two men have been injured after a shooting in North York.
It happened around 2:45 p.m. at Tree Sparroway, near Leslie Street and Finch Avenue.
Police said the two victims, who suffered gunshot wound in the leg, have been taken to a hospital
No suspect information have been released.
This is the second shooting of the day.
A man was shot and killed in the area of Weston Road and Toryork Driver around 5 a.m.
Police said there's no indication so far as to whether it is connected to other recent shootings in the area.