

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





Two men have been injured after a shooting in North York.

It happened around 2:45 p.m. at Tree Sparroway, near Leslie Street and Finch Avenue.

Police said the two victims, who suffered gunshot wound in the leg, have been taken to a hospital

No suspect information have been released.

This is the second shooting of the day.

A man was shot and killed in the area of Weston Road and Toryork Driver around 5 a.m.

Police said there's no indication so far as to whether it is connected to other recent shootings in the area.