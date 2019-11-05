

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Toronto police say they are looking for two male suspects after a golf cart was stolen from the parking garage beneath the city’s Harbourfront Centre this past August.

Investigators say that at about 2 a.m. on August 25, officers were called to the parking garage of the Harbourfront Centre at Queens Quay West and Lower Simcoe Street, for a report of a theft.

Surveillance camera images released Tuesday show two males commandeering an electric golf cart, as well as a John Deere 4x4 utility vehicle in the parking structure.

Police say the two suspects eventually left the garage in the golf cart and “drove away in an unknown direction.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-5200.