

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Police have released surveillance camera images of two men wanted after two women were attacked by knife-wielding suspects and one of them was carjacked in North York last Saturday evening.

Toronto police say they were first called to the corner of Lawrence Avenue East and Don Mills Road at 5:45 p.m. April 6, where a 49-year-old woman was driving a white Mercedes.

Investigators say two men approached the vehicle, assaulted the woman and took her keys.

As they were preparing to reverse her vehicle out of the area to flee, police say another motorist stopped her car behind them, blocking their escape.

The two male suspects then fled the car on foot.

At 9:05 p.m. that night, police say they were called to Sheppard Avenue East and Don Mills, in the vicinity of Fairview Mall, for a similar incident.

Two male suspects allegedly approached a 61-year-old woman and threatened her with a knife, demanding her car keys.

They then drove off in a red 2014 BMW 328 sedan with the Ontario licence plate 376 RWA.

The vehicle had not been found as of Wednesday afternoon.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call police at 416-808-3300.