Two men have been taken to hospital following a stabbing in Toronto’s Chinatown area.

Police were called to Dundas Street West and Spadina Avenue at around 7:18 a.m. for reports of a fight among a group of men.

Officers responded and found two men suffering from stab wounds. There was no immediate word on their condition.

One suspect was taken into custody, police said.

Police did not say what led to the altercation.