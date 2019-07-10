Two men stabbed outside Oshawa Centre shopping mall
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Wednesday, July 10, 2019 7:19AM EDT
Two males were rushed to hospital with non-life threatening injuries after a stabbing outside a mall in Oshawa late Tuesday night.
It happened outside Oshawa Centre in the King Street and Stevenson Road area shortly before 10 p.m.
Police say that they are looking for a single suspect in connection with the stabbing.
No suspect description has been released.